Gene Stilp announces entry into new 10th Congressional District

Longtime community activist Gene Stilp is entering the Democratic primary for the new 10th Congressional District that serves all of Dauphin County and part of York and Cumberland counties.

Gene Stilp commented, “I was completely surprised by the new Congressional redistricting map approved by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. The insanity that the Republicans forced on Pennsylvanians after the last redistricting is over. The new district serving Dauphin County, and parts of York and Cumberland counties is compact and not spread over two hundred miles as was the previous Republican district which was designed to completely favor republicans.”

Some of the key issues that Stilp will be focusing on will be” The impeachment of Trump, the impeachment of Trump, and the impeachment of Trump,” Also Stilp said, “The stranglehold that the NRA has on the Congress will also be a key focus.” Stilp continued, “Congress has not reacted to any of the mass shooting tragedies. That must change immediately. There is no need to wait until one is in Congress to act. Let us all work together now to force change nationally and break the grip of the NRA.”

Stilp had no intention of running in the 11th Congressional District that was in place until yesterday when everything changed. “When I last ran for Congress in 2012 I won a very contentious primary but lost to Barletta in the heavily republican district that the was designed just for him. Barletta still spent $1.2 million in that election.” In 2010 Stilp almost won the general election in the 104th state house district. Losing by 314 votes. In 2014 when Stilp ran for that seat again and lost, the district had been heavily gerrymandered in favor of the republicans who added parts of republican Lebanon County.

SOURCE: Gene Stilp