Harrisburg is the 10th-worst capital in the U.S., according to Wallethub's 2018 list

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s capital city is the 10th-worst of all American state capitals, according to a 2018 list compiled by Wallethub.

In order to determine its list, Wallethub weighed all 50 state capitals against 51 key indicators of affordability, economic strength, quality of education and health, and overall living standards, according to the introduction to the list on the website.

Harrisburg is ranked 48th out of the 50 state capitals in the “Economic Well-Being” category, which is its worst ranking among the categories listed. Harrisburg’s highest ranking is in “Quality of Life,” where it checks in at No. 14.

Dover, DE, Little Rock, AR, Charleston, WV, Baton Rouge, LA, Carson City, NV, Providence, RI, Montgomery, AL, Jackson, MS, Hartford, CT and Trenton, NJ all rank below Harrisburg on the Wallethub list.

Austin, TX is ranked No. 1.

