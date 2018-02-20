× HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Last night’s District 3 playoff results and tonight’s schedule

The District 3 high school basketball playoffs got underway with first-round games Monday night, and continue with another full slate tonight.

Go here to see the brackets.

Here’s tonight’s schedule, plus Monday’s results:

TONIGHT’S SCHEDULE

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Class 6A Girls

No. 8 Wilson 43, No. 9 Cedar Crest 30

No. 5 Dallastown 35, No. 12 Conestoga Valley 34

No. 10 Penn Manor 55, No. 7 Governor Mifflin 45

No. 6 Cedar Cliff 57, No. 11 C.D. East 37

Class 5 A Boys

No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg 55, No. 16 Northern York 35

No. 8 Lower Dauphin 58, No. 9 Ephrata 41

No. 13 Garden Spot 66, No. 4 Dover 59

No. 5 Milton Hershey 75, No. 12 Shippensburg 47

No. 2 Greencastle-Antrim 77, No. 15 Donegal 61

No. 10 William Penn 57, No. 7 New Oxford 53

No. 3 Northeastern 58, No. 14 Conrad Weiser 45

No. 6 Hershey 54, No. 11 Exeter Township 50

Class 4A Boys

No. 9 Bishop McDevitt 75, No. 8 Susquehanna Township 73

No. 7 Northern Lebanon 74, No. 10 Elco 65

Class 3A Boys

No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite 65, No. 5 York Catholic 44

No. 3 Trinity 65, No. 6 Camp Hill 56

Class 1A Boys

No. 8 Lancaster County Christian 44, No. 9 Harrisburg Christian 40

No. 7 Conestoga Christian 62, No. 10 Mount Calvary Christian 51

Class 5A Girls

No. 1 Lower Dauphin (21-1) vs. No. 16 Donegal (13-10), 7 p.m. at Lower Dauphin

No. 8 Palmyra (13-9) vs. No. 9 Fleetwood (14-8), 7 p.m. at Palmyra

No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg (20-3) vs. No. 13 Dover (13-10), 7 p.m. at L-S

No. 5 Susquehannock (20-4) vs. No. 12 Hershey (13-9), 7 p.m. at Susquehannock

No. 2 Harrisburg (18-4) vs. No. 15 South Western (11-10), 6 p.m. at Harrisburg

No. 7 Solanco (15-8) vs. No. 10 West York (13-9), 7 p.m. at Solanco

No. 3 Twin Valley (22-2) vs. No. 14 Big Spring (16-6), 7 p.m. at Twin Valley

No. 6 Spring Grove (15-7) vs. No. 11 Shippensburg (15-8), 7 p.m. at Spring Grove

Class 4A Girls

No. 8 Susquehanna Township (12-10) vs. No. 9 West Perry (15-7), 7 p.m. at Susquehanna Township

Winner faces No. 1 seed Lancaster Catholic, which received a first-round bye

No. 7 York Suburban (13-9) vs. No. 10 Eastern York (11-11)

Winner faces No. 2 seed Berks Catholic, which received a first-round bye

(Also receiving first-round byes: No. 3 Wyomissing, No. 4 Bishop McDevitt, No. 5 Northern Lebanon, No. 6 Kennard-Dale)

Class 3A Girls

No. 4 Pequea Valley (12-10) vs. No. 5 Hanover (15-7), 7 p.m. at Pequea Valley

Winner faces No. 1 seed Trinity, which received a first-round bye

No. 3 York Catholic (11-12) vs. No. 6 Middletown (9-13), 7 p.m. at York Catholic

Winner faces No. 2 seed Delone Catholic, which received a first-round bye

Class 1A Girls

No. 8 Greenwood (11-12) vs. No. 9 Linville Hill Christian (8-5), 7 p.m. at Greenwood

Winner faces No. 1 seed Lebanon Catholic, which received a first-round bye

No. 7 New Covenant Christian (14-6) vs. No. 10 Lititz Christian (12-10)

Winner faces No. 2 seed Linden Hall, which received a first-round bye

(Also receiving first-round byes: No. 3 Harrisburg Christian, No. 4 York Christian, No. 5 Veritas Academy, No. 6 Lancaster Country Day)

Class 6A Boys

No. 8 Central York (16-7) vs. No. 9 Dallastown (13-9), 7 p.m. at Central York

Winner faces No. 1 seed Reading, which received a first-round bye

No. 5 Manheim Township (17-6) vs. No. 12 Conestoga Valley (11-11), 7 p.m. at Manheim Township

Winner faces No. 4 Cedar Crest, which received a first-round bye

No. 7 Wilson (14-9) vs. No. 10 Carlisle (12-10), 7 p.m. at Wilson

Winner faces No. 2 seed Hempfield, which received a first-round bye

No. 6 Harrisburg (15-7) vs. No. 11 Cedar Cliff (13-9)

Winner faces No. 3 seed Chambersburg, which received a first-round bye