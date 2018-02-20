Highway Safety Law Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa--- This week PennDot and the State Police are bring awareness to some lesser-known laws that you should know. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Fritzi Schreffler from PennDot and Trooper Brent Miller from the State Police about some of the laws. For more information about the laws you need to know, try this link... http://www.PennDOT.gov/safety