Lancaster man accused of brandishing handgun in front of 6-year-old while drunk

LANCASTER — A 35-year-old Lancaster man is charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after police say he brandished a handgun in front of a 6-year-old child while intoxicated.

Christopher J. Halter, of the 1800 block of Mayflower Circle, was charged after the incident, which happened at 1 a.m. on Feb. 8, police say.

According to police, Halter was found to be in possession of a 40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that had been reported stolen to Manheim Township police in September of 2016 when he was taken into custody.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 bail.