× Leaders Heights Rutters in York offers beer sales after remodeling project

YORK — After an extensive remodeling project, the Rutter’s store at 129 Leaders Heights Road is now offering beer sales, according to a press release issued by the company.

There are 18 Rutter’s stores that feature Beer Caves, seven in York County. The Beer Caves are filled with an assortment of craft, domestic and imported beers and ciders, stored in a 29-degree environment, the release says. Customers can purchase beer between 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays, Rutter’s says.

The Leaders Heights store will add wine sales in the near future, according to Rutter’s. The remodeling project also added expanded seating and food service areas.

“Our Leaders Heights location is one of our most popular locations with the proximity to a major highway. This was an easy choice for a remodel,” Rutters chief customer officer Derek Gaskins said in the press release. “We are thrilled that we were able to get beer and to have the space to add truck diesel to this location. We cannot wait to see what the remodel does for this location.”