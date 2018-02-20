× Man facing charges after stealing vehicle, attempting to flee police in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after attempting to steal a vehicle and elude police in Chambersburg.

Lonne Sheeder, 38, is facing theft by unlawful taking, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest among other charges.

On February 19, police were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Fourth Street for a reported theft of a black Chevy van.

Upon arrival, police found the vehicle traveling east on E. Catherine Street.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Sheeder, proceeded to flee from officers.

While attempting to flee, Sheeder struck several parked cars with the van before crashing in the rear parking lot of Ventura Foods.

Sheeder attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by officers.

Now, he is facing charges.