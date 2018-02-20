Man flashes badge, then uses fake money at Chipotle

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — Police say a man flashed a badge and claimed to be a cop at Chipotle, then used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for his order. It happened February 17th around 9:05 p.m. at the Chipotle located in the 5100 block of Jonestown Rd.



The suspect, cought on these surveillance pictures, ordered food. Before paying for the meal, he flashed a badge to an employee and stated that he was a police officer. He then paid for the food with a $100.00 bill before leaving. The bill was found to be a fake and there is no evidence that the male was actually a police officer. If you have information which might lead to the identification of this individual you are asked to leave a tip on this website or contact Lower Paxton Police directly.