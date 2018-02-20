× Missing Lancaster Co. couple found ‘alive and well’ in New Jersey

WEST LAMPETER TWP. Lancaster County — UPDATE: Lloyd Ryan, 81, and his wife, Beverly, 78, were located around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in New Jersey, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

Police say the couple traveled to an industrial complex and asked an employee for help because they were lost.

Previously: Police are seeking help from the public in locating an elderly couple that has been missing since Sunday.

According to West Lampeter Township Police, Lloyd Ryan, 81, and his wife, Beverly, 78, were last seen Sunday at noon. They are most likely driving a 2014 silver Dodge Avenger sedan with PA registration DLP1457.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at (717) 464-2421.