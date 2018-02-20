× Nationals sign reliever Joaquin Benoit

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have reached a deal with a reliable relief arm.

Joaquin Benoit has signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the team.

Benoit, 40, split the 2017 season between the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, totaling a 4.65 ERA in just over 50 innings.

He had gotten off to a better start with the Phillies before fading down the stretch after being traded to the Pirates at last year’s Trade Deadline.

Benoit is expected to add another late-inning relief option in front of closer Sean Doolittle and setup men Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler.

He has been a model of consistency since 2010, appearing in at least 50 games each of the past 8 seasons with a 2.66 ERA.