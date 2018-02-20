× No surprises in heavy night of first round district matchups

The PIAA District 3 Basketball Tournament first round has almost concluded and so far, very few surprises. Tuesday Night’s action saw almost all of the top seeds advance. West Perry’s girls were the only squad to beat a team seeded higher than them and that was hardly an upset. The Mustangs are the 9 seed in girls “4A” and they edged the 8 seed Susquehanna Township on the road 44-41. Here are the highlights from 7 district games on FOX43 News at 10: