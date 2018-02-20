× Orioles sign outfielder Alex Presley to minor league deal

BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Orioles have added a left-handed hitting outfield option for the team’s bench.

Alex Presley signed a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training with the club.

Presley, 32, is expected to compete for a bench spot in camp.

Last year, Presley had arguably his best season in the big leagues, hitting .314 with 3 HR’s and 20 RBI’s over 245 at-bats with the Detroit Tigers.

Long a backup outfield option, Presley can play all three outfield positions but has struggled to find consistent plate appearances at any of his previous five major league stops.