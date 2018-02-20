PA Auditor General set to discuss review of state Game Commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, PA. -- State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is scheduled to discuss the upcoming review of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The Game Commission is in charge of handling the state's wildlife resources. To operate, they do not receive state general fund appropriations. Instead, they are primarily funded through hunting and trapping license sales and other state game lands revenues.

The Auditor General will be joined by several lawmakers who pushed for the review. The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Capitol building.