Philadelphia Flyers acquire goalie Petr Mrazek from Detroit Red Wings

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Flyers have added a starting goalie to the mix, after losing both top netminders in the past two weeks.

The team acquired goalie Petr Mrazek from the Detroit Red Wings.

Mrazek, 26, will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, allowing the Flyers the option to retain him or walk away from him.

Mrazek has served as the Red Wings’ starter the past two seasons, and has totaled a 72-58 record 2.60 goals allowed average over his 5.5 seasons with the team.

The Flyers traded a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2019, according to sources.

In the past two weeks, the team lost starting goalie Brian Elliott to an abdominal injury and backup Michal Neuvirth to an undisclosed ailment. Elliott is expected to miss up to five weeks.

The team relied on prospect G Alex Lyon to win in relief of Neuvirth during Sunday’s 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers.

After stumbling to begin the season, the Flyers have turned the tides and sit at third in the Metropolitan Division with a 30-19-10 record.