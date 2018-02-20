× Residential fire in Lancaster Co. caused approximately $375K in damage, police say

MARTIC TWP., Lancaster County — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a home in Lancaster County has caused approximately $375,000 in damage to the structure and contents, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

The fire started just after 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Bethesda Church Road West in Holtwood.

Police say the blaze started in the garage. It is possible that the fire was caused due to spontaneous combustion from rags, containing wood stain, in a trash can, police add.

Two people were home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries.