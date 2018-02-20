× State rejects transfer of Highspire students into Middletown School District

HARRISBURG, PA. — The Pennsylvania Department of Education has denied a petition filed by a coalition of Highspire residents who want to transfer their kids from the Steelton-Highspire School District to the Middletown Area School District. The report, from the Deputy Secretary Matthew S. Stem, acknowledged the students would benefit from the transfer from an academic standpoint, but would be detrimental to the remaining Steelton students and the students in the expanded Middletown Area School District.

The impact on the tax base seems to be a primary concern. The Highspire residents’ taxes being moved to Middletown would threaten the fiscal viability of the Steelton-Highspire School District.

Lawyers representing the coalition pursuing the transfer are appealing the decision.