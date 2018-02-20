× Harrisburg man facing charges after DUI leads to train striking his unoccupied vehicle in York Haven

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence, causing his vehicle be struck by a train in York Haven late Monday evening.

Dayson Thomas, 37, is facing DUI, false reports, and resisting arrest among other related charges.

According to Norfolk Southern, around 8:40 p.m. on February 19, a Northfolk Southern train was traveling eastbound when it struck an unoccupied vehicle that had been driven onto the tracks at the Locust Street crossing in York Haven.

The four-door sedan became stuck in the lead locomotive’s snow plow, and was carried down the tracks for about 3/4 of a mile before the train came to a stop.

There were no injuries suffered in the incident, and there was no damage to the locomotive or tracks.

When police arrived around 8:45 p.m., they spoke with a train engineer who said that as a train approached the vehicle, a person was standing on the tracks and waving their arms.

Police reviewed train surveillance footage that showed a man waving his arms on the tracks.

Later, police received a call from Thomas, claiming that his vehicle was stolen at gun point in the Lewisberry area, but he was at an apartment complex on North Front Street.

After arriving and speaking with Thomas, officers noticed that he had an odor of alcohol coming off his breath, and showed signs of intoxication after undergoing a field sobriety test.

When attempting to take Thomas into custody, a struggle ensued, and police tasered Thomas.

After reviewing the video footage from the train, police found that Thomas and the man in the video was wearing the same type of clothing.

Thomas was placed under arrest and he is now facing charges.