CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The United States Air Force Singing Sergeants will be in the area this week.

As part of a seven day community relations tour, the Singing Sergeants will be stopping in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, York, and Philadelphia.

All of the tour concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information on how to get tickets or the tour concert schedule, you can visit the Singing Sergeants’ website here.