× Washington Boro man sentenced to 10 years of probation for using racial slurs during road rage incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Washington Boro man will be under supervision for the next decade after using racial slurs while threatening a woman during a road-rage incident last year.

Roger Chenault pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to ethnic intimidation and related charges in the July 2017 incident at Penn and Water streets.

After serving a month in prison on the charges, Chenault was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Assistant District Attorney told the court that the latest incident was not the first time Chenault has been involved in a road-range dispute, and was convicted of assault for the incidents in 2013 and 2016.

“This is a disturbing pattern of behavior,” Fetterman said. “It has to stop today.”

In the July 8, 2017 incident, Chenault veered in front of the victim’s vehicle multiple times and slammed on the brakes. At an intersection, he got out of his vehicle and confronted the victim who was in her vehicle, using racial slurs, threatening to shoot her, and waving his first at her face.

“I’ll shoot your brains out you (slur),” Chenault said, according to Manor Township police.

The victim appeared in court and asked Fetterman to read a letter she wrote aloud in which she says the incident was “extremely traumatizing and humiliating.”

“I’ve never encountered such a dark, evil, demonic human being,” she wrote. “He had no empathy or humanity, which really scared me.”