West Perry School District student faces 34 counts of terroristic threats, harassment

PERRY COUNTY — A 14-year-old student within West Perry School District has been charged with 34 counts of terroristic threats and harassment, the West Perry District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The male juvenile, who will not be identified, used a school computer on November 16, 2017 to generate a list threatening individuals at the school, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

An investigation began that day, later revealing that the student did not take any steps towards carrying out the threat, police say. It was also determined that there was no immediate or imminent danger to the student, the school or larger community, police add.