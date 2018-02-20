× York woman accused of striking another woman in the head with bottle during fight

YORK — A 29-year-old York woman is accused of striking another woman in the head with a bottle during an altercation at a residence on the 100 block of East College Street on Feb. 15, according to York police.

Autumn York is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the incident, which occurred at 2:39 a.m., police say.

According to police, officers arriving on the scene for the report of a domestic incident could hear fighting going on inside the house. When they entered the residence, they found York and the victim on a staircase, according to the criminal complaint. The victim was holding York in an effort to keep her from getting away. The victim was covered in blood from a head wound, police say.

York allegedly attempted to flee, forcing police to use a Taser device to subdue her, according to the criminal complaint. The victim told police that York had hit her in the head with a bottle. She was transported to York Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

York was taken to Central Booking for arraignment.