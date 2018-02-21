× 2 men charged following altercation with York City officer on Monday night

YORK — Two men face charges following an altercation with a York City police officer earlier this week.

On Monday, Anthony Ray Gilbert Brown, 23, and Vincent Ramont DeShields, 27, were in a white Chevrolet Cruz in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street. Brown, the vehicle’s operator, attempted to drive through an intersection which was part of a crime scene — an officer had stopped in the middle with his emergency lights activated. Brown was directed by the officer, who exited his vehicle, to pull over but he began to turnaround instead. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle on foot and fired his weapon as the white sedan drove directly toward him, according to charging documents.

Brown then stopped the vehicle after he reversed, backing the sedan into a light pole and the officer’s police vehicle.

Brown was found to be in possession of glassine bags and $560 in cash while DeShields possessed marijuana, a cigarillo and a glassine bag containing a white chalky substance, charging documents state. Inside the vehicle, police found two semi-automatic pistols, three glassine bags containing a white chalky substance, a glassine bag containing marijuana and a black digital scale.

Both men, who are convicted drug dealers, face drug and gun possession charges. Brown is also charged with recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and attempting to elude an officer and a traffic violation.