Another record-breaking day before cold air and rain chances

ANOTHER RECORD BREAKER: We aim to break a record for the second day in a row today with highs in the mid-70s. The record is 71. We see a bit of sunshine with a warm southerly breeze ushering in that warm air.

RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances start today and stay with us every day through Sunday. A few late showers are possible tonight as our next cold front approaches. Showers will persist from late in the afternoon into the evening and then again for the late morning and into the late afternoon for Thursday. Occasional mixing will be possible for our northern counties. Clouds stay heavy as shower chances again on Friday turn into more significant rain chances Saturday and Sunday with moderate-to-occasionally-heavy rainfall likely both days this weekend.

COOL, THEN WARM AGAIN: After we break our record high today, the cold front drops temperatures by over 30-degrees by Thursday afternoon. Highs reach the mid-40s and then struggle to reach the low-40s for Friday. A warm front pushes through that brings in the rain chances, but also comes with much warmer air, too. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 50s both days this weekend before skies clear out heading into next week.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long