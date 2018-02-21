× Cal Ripken, Jr.’s 24-acre estate in Maryland going to auction

MARYLAND– Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken, Jr.’s 24-acre estate in Reisterstown, Maryland will go to absolute auction with no reserve on May 12th.

Nestled in Maryland’s Worthington Valley, the Ripken home is located on the northern outskirts of Baltimore with direct access into the city.

With almost equal amounts of open and wooded land, the mansion sits midway into the property via a long private tree-lined drive that curves past a baseball diamond and around a one-acre pond with fishing pier.

The 21,890-square-foot residence has six bedrooms and 15 bathrooms to accommodate its entertaining capacity along with an indoor basketball court.

This also includes a home theater with box office, stage and candy counter and a large kitchen that can hold up to 100 guests.

The estate also has a 10-person spa plus bike and hiking trails throughout the property. T

he outdoor swimming pool includes a pool house expanding further room for entertaining. In the mid 1990s, Cal’s home was further expanded to include a large gym, batting cage, training room and locker room.

Originally priced at $12.5 million, the Ripken estate will go to absolute auction with no reserve on May 12th.

SOURCE: Top Ten Real Estate Deals