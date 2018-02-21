× Central York School District to close Thursday, February 22

YORK COUNTY — For a second-straight day, schools within the Central York School District will be closed at the recommendation of police, Superintendent Dr. Michael Snell announced at a press conference Wednesday night.

The decision to close schools stems from threats made Monday and Tuesday against the district’s high school, middle school and elementary schools.

Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump added that a federal agency is involved and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the offender.

As a reminder, police have set up a task force and are asking for your help in finding the source of these threats and bringing them to justice as soon as possible. If you see something, or hear something that might help with the investigation, please report it to police via their tipline, stpdtips@springettsbury.com or call 911 and ask for the Springettsbury Task Force.