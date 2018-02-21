Delays expected for clean up of tractor trailer fire in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Clean up for a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 81 northbound is expected to cause delays this morning.
Around 6:00 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 81 NB were blocked for clean up of a tractor trailer fire that had occurred earlier this morning.
Currently, the left hand lane of the Interstate is open. The closure of the right hand lane included the ramp from Route 11 northbound to Interstate 81 northbound, but that has since reopened.
Delays are expected from the incident.
40.129984 -77.240515