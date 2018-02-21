× Delays expected for clean up of tractor trailer fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Clean up for a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 81 northbound is expected to cause delays this morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 81 NB were blocked for clean up of a tractor trailer fire that had occurred earlier this morning.

Currently, the left hand lane of the Interstate is open. The closure of the right hand lane included the ramp from Route 11 northbound to Interstate 81 northbound, but that has since reopened.

Delays are expected from the incident.

UPDATE: Traffic now gets by in the LEFT lane on I-81 NB as clean up continues from an earlier tractor trailer fire. The closure still includes the ramp from US 11 NB to I-81 NB Expect delays @fox43 — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) February 21, 2018

UPDATE: Traffic still gets by in the LEFT lane on I-81 NB as clean up continues from an earlier tractor trailer fire. The ramp from US 11 NB to I-81 NB has REOPENED @fox43 — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) February 21, 2018