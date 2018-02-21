× Dover Area School District among schools receiving social media threats

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Dover Area School District is among the schools receiving social media threats.

According to Northern York Regional Police, the department has received several calls regarding an alleged threat on social media against the Dover Area School District.

Police were able to track down the threat to the source, and have determined that no danger exists.

However, police increased our staffing levels and will have additional officers patrolling the schools today to ensure peace of mind among our students, faculty, staff, and citizens.

The department posted this message on their Facebook page: