× Elderly man, woman cited for allegedly being under influence of heroin at senior living center

LANCASTER TWP., Lancaster County — Two residents of Elderwood Senior Living in Lancaster were cited by police last week for allegedly being under the influence of heroin.

Margery Cook, 79, and Jay Epler, 69, were charged with public drunkenness.

Manheim Township Police were dispatched to the senior living center for a “medical call” on February 13, Sgt. Michael Piacentino told FOX43. But because of medical privacy laws, Sgt. Piacentino couldn’t go into details other than authorities determined that heroin was involved.