DAUPHIN COUNTY — An 11-year-old student was found in possession of a BB gun and an airsoft gun Wednesday at Steelton-Highspire Elementary School.

The student, who will not be identified, was taken into custody, charged and released to his/her parent, according to Swatara Township Police.

Police add that there are no known threats to the school.