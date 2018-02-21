× Man convicted of having over 800 images, videos of child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man was recently convicted of having over 800 total images and videos of child pornography on his cellphone.

Luis Soto, 44, was convicted of four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

On January 31, 2017, a search conducted by Ephrata Police and Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force uncovered 854 images and 10 videos on Soto’s cellphone.

The evidence was presented at a four-day trial earlier this month, and Soto was convicted on Feb. 15.

Now, Soto is at Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.