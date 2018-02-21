× Gov. Wolf orders Commonwealth flag at Half-Staff to honor fallen PennDOT highway foreman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at the Capitol Complex and at all Commonwealth facilities in Blair County to honor Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Highway Foreman Robert Gensimore.

Robert Gensimore, 45, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018. He passed from injuries sustained while making Pennsylvania roadways safer.

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered immediately, Wednesday, February 21, 2018, until Robert Gensimore’s interment. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.

SOURCE: Govenor’s Office