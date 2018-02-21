× Kesha postpones concerts to undergo knee surgery

Kesha announced Tuesday that she is postponing several upcoming concert dates to undergo knee surgery.

The singer said in a statement that disappointing her followers makes her “sick with sadness.”

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctor’s orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” Kesha’s statement read. “Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work.”

Kesha fell during a concert in Dubai on February 9, tearing her ACL in the process.

The impacted show dates begin March 25 in Brendale, Australia through April 20 in Osaka, Japan. Ticket-holders for those date should “stay tuned” for information on rescheduled shows, according a press release from the tour’s publicity team.

“I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible,” Kesha’s statement continued. “I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

Kesha’s North American tour with Macklemore is still scheduled to commence June 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.