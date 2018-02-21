× Man wanted for robbing a cab driver in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted for robbing a cab driver in Harrisburg.

Winston Pierce, 21, is wanted on robbery charges.

On January 16, a cab driver notified police that he had been robbed of his cell phone.

The driver told police that he drove three men, including Pierce, from the Pennsylvania Place Apartments on Chestnut Street to the McFarland Building on Mulberry Street.

When the cab reached the destination, one of the men exited out of the rear driver side door, and attempted to open the driver’s door.

At the same time, Pierce grabbed the victim’s cell phone.

Police were able to lift prints from the doors of the taxi cab, and were able to determine that the prints belonged to Pierce.

If you know of Winston Pierce’s whereabouts or have any information relevant to the case, you are asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit information through Crime Watch.