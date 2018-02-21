Missing man believed to be in Chambersburg, Franklin Co. area, police say

HARRISBURG — A 30-year-old man who was declared missing on January 23 is believed to be in the Chambersburg, Franklin County area, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Thomas Saylor II, of Clearville in Bedford County, was last seen January 10 when he dumped his belongings in a dumpster at the end of the driveway on Beaumont Road and then walked away, State Police say.

Police add that his cell phone does not have minutes on it and nobody has been able to make contact with him.

Saylor is 5’7″ and has blue eyes. No clothing description was provided.