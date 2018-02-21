× PA Senate Pro Tempore, House Speaker file motion to halt new congressional map

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Sen. Joe Scarnati, Senate Pro Tempore, and House Speaker Mike Turzai filed an emergency application for a stay to the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday.

If granted, the stay would halt any further proceeding related to the new congressional map created by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

“Our application makes clear that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did not have the power to invalidate the constitutional, democratically passed congressional map,” the Republican leaders wrote. “In allowing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to invalidate federal congressional lines and to draw lines of their own, the U.S. Supreme Court will allow chaos to ensue throughout the United States in the coming years where politically connected litigants can go running into state Supreme Courts to invalidate congressional maps.”

The new map, which was released on Monday, will take effect in the May 15 primary election.