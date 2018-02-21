× Police disband potential fight in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police were able to disband a potential fight on Tuesday.

On February 20 around 5:55 p.m., Steelton Police were contacted by a former Council Member who advised officers of a potential fight stirring in the area of Ridge and Bailey Street near basketball courts.

Police responded to the area and found that two large groups, including juveniles and adults, were involved in a heated verbal exchange.

After receiving additional backup from neighboring jurisdictions, a large police presence helped disperse the groups.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information can contact Steelton Police at 717 939 9841.