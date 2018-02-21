× Police identify suspect behind threat against Southern Middle School

YORK COUNTY — UPDATE: The individual who police say stated on Twitter that a shooting would take place Thursday at 12 p.m. at Southern Middle School has been identified.

Southern Regional Police became aware of the social media post around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect responsible for the post was identified as a result of an investigation, police say.

Police add that the threat was deemed not credible and steps were taken to “ensure the school’s and public safety.”

Previously: Police are investigating a social media threat that was made against Southern Middle School, according to a statement released by Southern York County School District.

The school district notes that any updated information will be shared as it becomes available.

If you have any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact Southern Regional Police at info@srpd.us.