Police investigating social media threat perceived to be against Williams Valley High School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a social media threat that was perceived to be made against Williams Valley High School.

Officials at the school reported to police that they were made aware of a threatening Instagram post.

Underneath the photo posted on Instagram was the following comment: “I hate everyone at WV. Like why can’t they all disappear.”

The post was uploaded on February 11.

Anyone with information related to the post is asked to contact State Police at Lykens at 717-362-8700.