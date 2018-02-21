Police seek female suspect in access device fraud in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a victim’s bank cards and used them at various locations.

On September 23, 2017 around 11:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the Hilton Hotel in the first block of N. 2nd Street in Harrisburg for a reported theft.

The victim told police that she had four bank cards stolen from her purse that were then utilized to make several purchases.

Police found that the victim had been seated at the bar inside the Hilton with her purse sitting on a chair to her right.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., the suspect entered the bar area and removed a wallet from the victim’s open purse. The suspect proceeded to look through the wallet and remove bank cards before leaving the bar.

In surveillance video, police noticed a heavy-set black male sitting aside of the female suspect who is believed to have been a look-out for her.

When the victim went to pay her tab, she realized all her bank cards were missing, and contacted police.

It was found that the cards were used at several locations, including a local Target store.

The suspect is a black female with black hair and an average build. She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and white shoes and was carrying a purse at the time of the theft. The clothes appeared to be hospital scrubs.

The male look-out is described as a heavy-set black male with a beard who was wearing a black shirt and black hat.

If you can identify the female or have any information, you’re asked to call Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit your information through Crime Watch.