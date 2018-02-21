× Police seek suspect from Annville bank robbery

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect from a bank robbery.

On February 20, police responded to the 700 block of East Main Street in Annville for a reported robbery at Hershey Federal Credit Union.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing north across Route 422. The suspect allegedly said he had a gun but did not show it.

The suspect is described as a white man standing about 5’6″ tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a bandana across his face, black pants, and gray sneakers with a blue stripe.