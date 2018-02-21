× Reward offered for information into deceased dog found in woods in Lower Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A $2000 reward is being offered as police seek information into a deceased dog that was found in the woods.

On February 15 around 10:30 a.m., a dead dog was found off of Richardson Road in Lower Swatara Township.

The dog was a black male pit bull with white markings on his chest and paws. The dog weighted between 50 and 60 pounds, was not neutered, and a had a long tail.

There was no chip detected in the dog and there was no collar on it.

However, the dog was found wrapped in a colorful flower pattern blanked and stuffed inside a plastic tan colored kitchen-sized trash can.

The dog had his ears cut off and he had numerous injuries that are consistent with dog fighting, including bite marks, scratches and puncture wounds all over the dog’s head and neck area.

It is suspected that the dog’s body was dumped sometime between the evening hours of February 14 and when it was found around 10:30 a.m. on February 15.

A reward of up to $2000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.