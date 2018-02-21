× Upper Dauphin Middle School student charged with assault after becoming “unruly”

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 15-year-old Upper Dauphin Middle School student is facing charges after becoming “unruly.”

The student is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest, harassment, and disorderly conduct among other related charges.

State Police in Lykens responded to the school in the 5600 block of Route 209 in Washington Township for a report of an unruly student.

The student resisted arrest while being taken into custody, and is being prosecuted by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.