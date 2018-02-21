Woman accused of breaking into home, assaulting resident with lamp

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 23-year-old woman faces charges after she allegedly broke into a home and assaulted a resident with a lamp.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, Jasmine Scales entered a residence in the 200 block of Ring Neck Drive through an unlocked door on Monday.

Scales removed three pairs of sneakers before being confronted by a resident who came downstairs because the dogs were barking. That’s when Scales allegedly struck him on the back of the head with a lamp and as he stumbled outside, she locked him out, police say.

Another resident, who is 37 weeks pregnant, then came downstairs.

The three individuals ended up in the garage as the woman opened its door. Police state Scales began to fight them before fleeing as the residents threatened to call police.

Scales, who was taken into custody the next day, is charged with burglary and simple assault.