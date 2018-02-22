× 2 Manheim, Lancaster County stores on same street are robbed within hours of one another

MANHEIM — Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at two Main Street stores in Manheim.

The robberies occurred on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday at 9:55 p.m., the Subway at 2 North Main Street was robbed. The Turkey Hill store at 101 South Main Street was robbed at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday morning, police say.

In both incidents, a white male displayed a knife and demanded cash. Police are investigating whether the same man robbed the stores, but no determination has been made yet.

In the Subway robbery, the male wore a camouflage jacket, black mask, red “beanie” cap, black sweatpants and white shoes. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In the Turkey Hill robbery, the male – described as about 6-feet tall – wore a black jacket, black bandanna over his face and black pants. He fled, without cash or loot when a clerk called 911, north then east on Ferdinand Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Borough police at 717-665-2481, or submit a tip via this CrimeWatch page.