Chillier with rain Thursday, and many more rainy days ahead

CHILLIER & DAMP END TO THE WEEK: A cold front crossing through the region has lowered temperatures through the night, and it makes for damp day ahead. It stalls just to our south, and brings a damp end to the week. The morning starts wet with dreary conditions, and chillier temperatures. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Showers turn into a steadier rain for most during the morning and afternoon hours. Readings turn a bit chillier, with temperatures falling into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees during the afternoon. Showers taper through the evening and the overnight period. A few spotty showers or drizzly pockets are possible, with some hazy and foggy spots too. Overnight low temperatures fall into the middle 30s. The readings are slow to rise Friday, and plenty of showers continue. Expect temperatures to reach to lower 40s by the evening. Bring the umbrella for any Friday evening plans.

DAMP WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains on the wet side due to the same stalled system. The next wave develops along it and approaches Saturday. It’s dreary with some showers, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures are a bit milder, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A steadier rain develops through the evening and lasts into Sunday morning. A decent soaking is possible, and we’ll continue to monitor potential flooding concerns. Rain lasts through the early morning, then exits and leads to some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs are milder, and push the 60 degree mark.

NEXT WEEK: ​Next week brings the opportunity for the Commonwealth to dry out. There’s plenty of sunshine Monday. Temperatures fall back a bit, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday brings another sunny day, with perhaps a few passing clouds. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday brings an increase in clouds as the next system develops and approaches. The day should stay dry, with readings in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a great Thursday!