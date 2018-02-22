× Columbia Middle School student accused of making threat at school

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A 14-year-old Columbia Middle School student was taken into custody and removed from the school Thursday after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence at the Columbia School District Hill Campus, police say.

According to Columbia Borough Police, the student will be charged with terroristic threats after consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the Lancaster County Office of Juvenile Probation, and the student’s parents. The student was released to the custody of his parents on Thursday.

Police say their investigation determined that the student showed no signs of acting on the threat, which was not directed at any particular person or persons. The student was also found not to be in possession of any weapons.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

The Columbia Police Department would like to encourage anyone with information related to threats of violence to contact the Columbia Police Department at 717-684-7735.