Dauphin County woman used makeup to conceal injuries she inflicted on 6-year-old boy, police say

WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County — A 30-year-old Williamstown woman used make-up in an attempt to conceal the injuries she inflicted on a 6-year-old boy, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Kimberly Ann Bloom, of the 100 block of E. Broad Street, is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, obstruction of a child abuse investigation and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the incident, which occurred earlier this month, police say.

According to police, Bloom allegedly pushed the child to the ground and struck the child several times in the face on Feb. 12, causing significant bruising and swelling to the child’s cheeks, eyes and forehead. She did not allow the victim to attend school on Feb. 13 or Feb. 14, and when the child arrived at school on Feb. 15, he presented a note, allegedly written by Bloom, saying the child was suffering from an allergic reaction that caused his face to bruise.

The child also had makeup applied to his face in an attempt to conceal the injuries, so that school administration, Children & Youth Services personnel, and law enforcement would be unable to see the bruising, police say.

The child was interviewed by law enforcement and Children & Youth Services workers and taken into protective custody, according to police.

Bloom was taken into custody on a felony warrant and arraigned. Her bail was set at $25,000.