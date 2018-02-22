× Eagles’ receiver Alshon Jeffrey played entire season with torn rotator cuff, out six months after surgery

PHILADELPHIA– In one of the most surprising developments of the Philadelphia Eagles’ season, it was revealed on Wednesday that a key member of the receiving corps played the entire season with a torn rotator cuff.

WR Alshon Jeffrey reportedly tore his rotator cuff in training camp, but opted to play through the pain for the entire campaign and through Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run.

Jeffrey, 28, is expected to be sideline for at least six months, which would include missing the entire 2018 preseason.

He got off to a slow start with his new team, but Jeffrey finished the regular season with 57 catches for 789 yards and 9 TDs before going off for 12 catches for 219 yards and 3 TDs during the team’s playoff run.

In December, the Eagles locked Jeffrey up to a 4-year contract extension that could be worth up to $52 million.

The wide receiver posted this photo and message for fans on his Snapchat: