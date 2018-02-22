× Emerald Nuts recalls 6.5oz Glazed Walnuts due to potential presence of undeclared peanuts

WASHINGTON — Snyder’s Lance is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Emerald Nuts 6.5-oz. Glazed Walnuts due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts, almonds, cashews and pecans in the product, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts would risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product, the FDA says.

There have been no reported illnesses or injuries, the FDA says.

The voluntary recall is limited to only the specific production codes listed below. To locate the production code on the package, consumers should look next to the nutrition facts panel. No other production codes, sizes or varieties of Emerald® products are affected by this recall.

Information regarding Emerald product affected by this recall:

6.5oz Emerald Glazed Walnuts

Package UPC Code: 0 1030080894 7

Package Production Code: EN1216XX2

Best Before Date: 15 Dec. 2018

Consumers who may have purchased the product listed above should not consume it but should contact Consumer Affairs for a full refund online at http://slletsconnect.com/emerald/ or by calling 800-438-1880 and selecting #1 between 8am and 5pm Pacific Time, Monday – Friday.