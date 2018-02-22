× Former Major Leaguer Jose Tabata, two others added to York Revolution roster

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York Revolution have added a former MLB player and two others to their roster.

Jose Tabata, a former Pittsburgh Pirates’ outfielder for six seasons, is set to join the Revs along with pitcher Dominic Severino and outfielder Delta Cleary Jr.

Tabata, 29, played 509 games with the Pirates and hit .275 with 17 HR’s and 126 RBI’s.

“He’s looking for an opportunity to get back to the big leagues and wants to come here to show what he can do,” said manager Mark Mason. “We’re excited to get him. It’ll be a good opportunity for him to showcase what he can do.”

Cleary Jr. joins the Revs after playing for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League over the previous three seasons.

The switch-hitter is a career .297 hitter in the Atlantic League with 91 stolen bases. Prior to the Atlantic League, Cleary Jr. spent seven seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization, reaching as high as Triple-A, and also played at Double-A Harrisburg in the Washington Nationals farm system.

“He’s a really good fit for us,” said Mason. “He’s a switch-hitter that can fly, can play all three outfield positions, dynamite center fielder, doesn’t strike out much. We can use him at the top of the lineup.”

Severino’s rights were acquired from Bridgeport in the second round of the player dispersal draft last fall.

Last season, Severino, 24, made three starts for the Bridgeport Bluefish, and went 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA.

I was impressed with his poise,” remarked Mason. “He handled us really well, threw a lot of strikes, had an idea of what he was doing out there as far as setting up hitters. He’s a young guy, so there’s a lot of upside, and I think (pitching coach) Paul Fletcher can help him get even better as we go into this season.”

The Revs now have nine players under contract for the 2018 season, and will announce additional player signings during the next episode of “Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy”, Tuesday, February 27, at 6:30 p.m.